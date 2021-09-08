Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matthew Foster had a difficult 2021, first breaking his jaw and then damaging his ACL ligament

St Helens back-rower Matthew Foster could miss the start of the 2022 season after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament on loan at Leigh.

The 20-year-old has had an tough year, first breaking his jaw while on loan at the Centurions and now the knee injury in his second stint.

He will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation for next term, of which details will be issued in October.

It follows news that James Bentley faces a spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old is joining hometown club Leeds in 2022 but picked up a spinal ligament injury in Saturday's thriller against Catalans Dragons and faces an "extended period" out according to head coach Kristian Woolf.