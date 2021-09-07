Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leroy Cudjoe has made 307 appearances for Huddersfield Giants since making his debut in 2008

Huddersfield centre Leroy Cudjoe has signed a new one-year deal, extending his stay with the club to 18 years.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career with the Giants and made his 300th appearance earlier this campaign.

"This squad excites me as we've come together in recent weeks and really put in some good performances," he said. external-link

Cudjoe joins Giants captain Michael Lawrence, 31, in extending his stay with the club after Lawrence signed a new two-year deal on Saturday.