Agnatius Paasi has made 16 Super League appearances this season

St Helens prop Agnatius Paasi has been banned for two matches for his tackle on Catalans Dragons' Samisoni Langi.

Paasi, 29, was sent to the sin-bin in extra time of Saturday's game for the tackle, which saw Langi stretchered from the field and taken to hospital.

Les Dracs produced a stunning comeback to win the Magic Weekend encounter between Super League's top two 31-30.

Paasi's ban means he will miss the final games of the regular season but will be available for the play-offs.