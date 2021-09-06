Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Minikin worked with Daryl Powell at Castleford, winning the 2017 League Leaders Shield with the Tigers

Warrington Wolves have signed Hull Kingston Rovers centre Greg Minikin for the 2022 Super League season.

The 26-year-old will reunite next season with Wire-bound Daryl Powell, who replaces Steve Price in the role and coached Minikin at Castleford.

Knaresborough-born Minikin has 77 career tries, having played in Super League with Rovers and the Tigers as well as spells at York and Batley.

He rejected the offer of a one-year extension at Rovers to make the switch.

"Warrington's a big club," Minikin said of his move to the Halliwell Jones. "I worked under Powelly [Daryl Powell] for four years at Cas and he gave me the opportunity to play Super League and developed my game a lot so I'm excited to work under him again."

Minikin is the fourth arrival set for Warrington in 2022, following former team-mates Oli Holmes and Peter Mata'utia, who will join from Castleford, and Featherstone prop James Harrison.