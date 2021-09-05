Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington Wolves bounced back from their defeat by reigning Super League champions St Helens as they beat Wigan Warriors at the 2021 Magic Weekend

Betfred Super League Wigan (6) 6 Tries: Havard Goals: Smith Warrington (10) 10 Tries: Thewlis, Williams Goals: Ratchford

Warrington edged out victory against Wigan to boost their form heading towards the Super League play-offs.

Josh Thewlis touched down for the Wire inside the first minute before George Williams sent them 10-0 ahead.

Ethan Havard cut the gap to four points at the break as Wigan battled for the rest of the match to find another try.

Warrington came closest to scoring in the second half as Jack Hughes crossed over, but his effort was chalked off by video referee Chris Kendall.

The result sees Wigan's late-season inconsistent form continue as they recorded a fifth defeat in their past eight Super League games.

The Warriors almost went all the way last season before their heartbreaking dramatic Grand Final defeat by St Helens, however they once again struggled to gain a foothold in the match.

It is yet more alarming form that the Cherry and Whites are carrying towards a play-off campaign against fellow top-six sides who are all picking up steam going into the end of the season.

Wigan, who named an unchanged starting line-up, announced this week that head coach Adrian Lam would leave the club at the end of the season and they suffered the worst possible start on a balmy afternoon at St James' Park.

It was a sensational start for Warrington as Thewlis went in at the corner following a slice of fortunate from a long turnover kick upfield which took a wicked bounce to wrongfoot Wigan's Sam Halsall.

Williams' run-in on the 27-minute mark gave them a 10-point cushion but Havard's score put Wigan back in it by virtue of Stefan Ratchford's failure to convert the Wire's quickfire opener.

In a scoreless second half, however, Warrington held on to record a win which sees them move to third in the Super League table.

Despite the close scoreline, and a last-ditch effort from Wigan to cross the line on the hooter, there was to be no repeat of Saturday's Magic Weekend golden-point drama which saw Catalans pull off a sensational comeback win over St Helens as well as Leeds' added-time win over Hull FC.

Wigan: Hardaker, Halsall, Bibby, Gildart, Marshall, Smith, Hastings, Smithies, Bateman, Farrell, Partington, Shorrocks, Singleton.

Interchanges: Byrne, Havard, Pearce-Paul, Powell.

Warrington: Ratchford, Thewlis, Mamo, King, Charnley, Widdop, Williams, Philbin, Hughes, Currie, Cooper, Walker, Hill.

Interchanges: J Clark, Longstaff, Mulhern, Akauola.

Referee: J. Child.