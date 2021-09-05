Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield stand-off Mason Lino, who kicked successfully six times, celebrates with try scorer Ryan Hampshire

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (6) 18 Tries: Pryce, Wood, Jones Goals: Pryce 3 Wakefield (14) 32 Tries: Johnstone, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Lyne, Green Goals: Lino 6

Wakefield continued their winning run by beating Huddersfield for their third consecutive Super League victory.

The Giants took the lead two minutes in thanks to a great run to the line by Will Pryce, but Trinity responded brilliantly to lead 14-6 at half-time.

They stamped their authority on the tie in the second half after Huddersfield second-row Sam Hewitt was sin-binned for leading with his elbow.

The win was Wakefield's fourth win from five games under coach Willie Poching.

A terrific break was engineered early on by Huddersfield's Olly Ashall-Bott, with the full-back dancing away from would-be tacklers, before handing the ball to Pryce to sprint away and put it over the line.

His conversion gave the Giants a 6-0 lead, but Wakefield were back on terms when Joe Westerman pulled in defenders to allow space for winger Tom Johnstone to go down on the outside.

More problems for the home side's back line followed when they failed to deal with Jacob Miller's kick downfield, allowing Ryan Hampshire to pounce and score from close range.

Poching's side then looked in control, a notion strengthened when their opponents went down to 12 men when Hewitt was sent to the bin for what became an entertaining 10 minutes.

Kelepi Tanginoa capitalised by using his strength to power home despite the challenge of two Giants players to make it 20-6, before Sam Wood helped the hosts fight back by using his agility to outjump defenders after a kick across the field to pop the ball over.

With the game stretched, Wakefield centre Reece Lyne isolated the last man to add his name to the scoresheet, only for second-row Josh Jones' try to give his side a glimmer of hope.

Finally, all doubts were cut loose when Chris Green went under the posts untouched to cap his 150th Super League appearance with a try that iced the cake.

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott, Cujdoe, Wardle, Leutele, Wood, Pryce, Russell, Lawrence, McQueen, Jones, Trout, Peats, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Cogger, Hewitt, Peteru.

Wakefield: Hampshire, Johnstone, Lyne, Arundel, Kershaw, Lino, Miller, Westerman, Pitts, Tanginoa, Battye, Kay, Green.

Interchanges: Wood, Fifita, Crowther, Batchelor.

Referee: B. Thaler.