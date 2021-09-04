Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kruise Leeming had earlier been one of three Leeds Rhinos try scorers on Tyneside

Betfred Super League Leeds Rhinos (14) 25 Tries: Martin, Newman, Leeming, Broadbent Goals: Martin 4 Drop-goal: Leeming Hull FC (16) 24 Tries: Houghton, Tuimavave, Connor Goals: Sneyd 6

Kruise Leeming turned into Leeds' extra-time hero at St James' Park as they beat Hull with Magic Weekend's second dramatic golden-point drop goal in successive games.

Hull were 16-14 at the break thanks to Marc Sneyd's boot after tries from Danny Houghton and Carlos Tuimavave cancelled out Leeds' two tries for Rhyse Martin and Harry Newman,

Jake Connor try put Hull clear before Leeming and Jack Broadbent went over.

But Leeming's late drop-goal won it.

In the first half of the 10 minutes of extra-time, Leeming and Richie Myler both screwed wide with drop-kick attempts before Martin hit the bar with another right on the verge of golden-point half-time.

Sneyd, who had earlier kicked goals, then also tried his luck from long range in the second period before Leeds then set up the perfect attacking platform slap bang in front of the sticks and Leeming this time kicked his first-ever drop.

