A Challenge Cup winner with Leeds, Rhyse Martin has scored 372 points for the club, including a run of 34 successful goals earlier this season

Leeds Rhinos back-rower Rhyse Martin has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Super League club for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old joined the club midway through the 2019 season from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs and has gone on to make 45 appearances for the club.

"I am pleased to have got my future agreed," he told the club website. external-link

Meanwhile, Konrad Hurrell and King Vuniyayawa have both turned down the offer of new contracts with the club.

Centre Hurrell has been linked with a move to reigning Super League champions St Helens while prop Vuniyayawa has been linked with Salford Red Devils.

"I am pleased for Rhyse that he has agreed a new deal. I know he has felt at home here at the Rhinos and is an integral part of our squad," head coach Richard Agar added.

"It is disappointing to see Konrad and King leave the club but that is the nature of a salary-cap sport.

"They have been integral members of our squad this season and, in Konrad's case, for a number of years."