Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Luke Yates has made 19 appearances for Huddersfield Giants so far this season

Huddersfield Giants back-rower Luke Yates has signed a new three-year deal to remain with the Super League club until 2024.

The 26-year-old joined the Giants for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2021 season from Salford Red Devils, linking up with head coach Ian Watson.

"Me and Ian have been close for a while and he was a massive influence in me re-signing," Yates said.

"I've had a connection for three years now. I back him and he backs me."