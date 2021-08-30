Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Percival's early second-half score turned around St Helens' interval deficit at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Betfred Super League Warrington (14) 14 Tries: Currie, Williams Goals: Ratchford 3 St Helens (10) 24 Tries: Naiqama, Dodd, Percival, Bentley Goals: Coote 4

Warrington let slip a half-time lead as St Helens came from behind to avenge their 6-2 home defeat by Wire in June.

After home tries by Ben Currie and George Williams were cancelled out by Saints scores from Kevin Naiqama and Lewis Dodd, Stefan Ratchford's boot edged Wire into a 14-10 lead.

But Mark Percival and James Bentley added two more Saints tries.

Lachlan Coote converted both and added a late penalty to complete a personal eight-point haul and seal the success.

Percival's early second-half score was key, but Saints' fourth try was highly fortunate.

A kick through took a ludicrous bounce over the covering Ratchford's head, allowing the unmarked Bentley to scoop up and cross the line.

The game ended with only 23 men on the park after Tom Lineham's stiff-arm head-high challenge was followed by a mass brawl almost on the final whistle. Yellow cards also followed for Warrington's Gareth Widdop and Saints forward Bentley, his third in as many appearances.

Second-placed Saints now go into this Saturday's top-of-the-table Magic Weekend clash with league leaders Catalans Dragons, six points behind the French side.

Warrington's third defeat in six matches all but ends their hopes of a top-two finish. They now face a fight to hang on to third from Wigan, who they meet in Newcastle on Sunday.

Ben Currie scored the first of Warrington's two first-half tries

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Mamo, King, Thewlis; Williams, Widdop, Hill, D Clark, Philbin, Currie, Hughes, J Clark.

Interchanges: Longstaff, Walker, Mulhern, Akauola.

Sin-bin: Lineham (74), Widdop (80).

St Helens: Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Welsby, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Bentley, Knowles.

Interchanges: McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Pa'asi, Batchelor, Wingfield.

Sin-bin: Bentley (80).

Referee: Liam Moore.