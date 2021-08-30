Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike McMeeken scored three of Catalans' 11 tries against Leigh

Betfred Super League Catalans (40) 64 Tries: McMeeken 3, Yaha 3, Maloney, J Tomkins, S Tomkins 2, Davies Goals: Maloney 10 Leigh (0) 0

Mike McMeeken and Fouad Yaha both scored a hat-trick of tries as Super League leaders Catalans ran riot against struggling Leigh Centurions.

In a frantic first half, McMeeken and Yaha crossed three times each, with James Maloney's kicks giving them a whopping 40-0 lead at the break.

Joel and Sam Tomkins combined to further extend the hosts' advantage.

Tom Davies ran in a late 11th try for Catalans to complete the rout as he ran in with ease under the posts.

The victory strengthens Catalans' position in top spot and is their 18th win from 20 league games this season.

It also piles on the misery for a Leigh side who have won just once this term and are now closer to an inevitable return to the Championship.

Joel Tomkins got himself on the scoresheet in the second half against his future club, with the Catalans forward primed to join Leigh for next season.

Sam Tomkins' double and Davies' solo score right before the hooter - in addition to Maloney's 20 points with the boot - rounded off a sensational performance for Catalans, who are on track to claim their first League Leaders' Shield.

Leigh could not stop the dominant Dragons, but there was cause for optimism as new recruit Jai Whitbread made his first Centurions appearance off the bench - just 72 hours after arriving from Australia.

Catalans: S Tomkins, Davies, Laguerre, Langi, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Goudemand, McMeeken, Corentin, Dezaria, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, J Tomkins, Cozza, Chan.

Leigh: Brand, Elliot, Sa'u, Logan, Nisbet, Mellor, Brierley, Thompson, Foster, Hellewell, Butler, Eaves, Mason.

Interchanges: Gerrard, Mullen, Spencer, Whitbread.

Referee: A. Moore.