Will Pryce's try against Hull Kingston Rovers was his fourth this season so far

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (22) 40 Tries: Russell, Jones, Leutele, Wood, Pryce, Greenwood, Peteru Goals : Pryce 6 Hull KR (12) 28 Tries : Lewis, Linnett 2, Minikin, Hall, Parcell Goals: Milnes 2

Huddersfield Giants stopped the rot of three defeats in a row by beating Hull KR in an entertaining game of 13 tries.

The Giants led 22-12 at half time with scores from Oliver Russell, Josh Jones, Ricky Leutele and Sam Wood, with Mikey Lewis, Kane Linnett and Greg Minikin replying for Rovers.

Ryan Hall's try cut the gap to six points before Will Pryce, Joe Greenwood and Nathaniel Peteru set up the win.

Rovers had no answer despite late tries from Linnett and Matt Parcel.

Despite a third successive defeat and dropping to eighth spot, Rovers remain in with an outside chance of making the play-offs going into the final three games of the regular season.

The tone was set early at John Smith's Stadium as the sides each scored two tries - and then the Giants opened up a 14-point lead shortly before half-time.

They did so as Leutele went over from a fine long pass from Russell before they both combined to allow Wood to touch down in the corner.

Minikin's try right on the hooter gave Rovers hope of a second-half comeback which was further boosted by Hall's excellent take on the line from Lewis' pinpoint high kick five minutes into the second period.

But with Pryce deadly from the tee, the Giants always looked in control. The half-back converted his own try from Russell's grubber kick to restore Giants' cushion at 28-16.

Pryce then added goals to tries from Greenwood and Peteru to take his tally to 16 points - but Huddersfield then had to withstand some gutsy Rovers resilience as Linnett and Parcel went over in the final 10 minutes.

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson:

"Our spine is really young but they're doing a good job. They are all young men making their way in the game but they are standing up.

"Olly [Russell] is a great player and he's developed this year again with his level of composure and understanding of how to manage a game.

"I think he has come on in leaps and bounds, he's been outstanding every time he's played for us."

Hull KR boss Tony Smith:

"We were way off in terms of skill level and energy levels. They ran harder than us and tackled a bit harder than us.

"We can make excuses about changes but I'm not going to. They deserved it, they out-enthused us.

"It wasn't much of a game I didn't think. The quality was pretty poor, certainly from our perspective."

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott, Cujdoe, Wardle, Leutele, Wood, Pryce, Russell, Lawrence, Peats, Greenwood, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: English, Cogger, Hewitt, Peteru

Hull KR: Crooks, Hall, Minikin, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowell, Lewis, Milnes, Lawler, Linnett, Johnson, Vete, Litten, King.

Interchanges: Parcell, Storton, Maher, Mustapha