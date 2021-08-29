Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jackson Hastings (right) is leaving Wigan to return to the NRL with West Tigers at the end of the season

Betfred Super League Castleford (0) Wigan (6) 22 Tries: Hastings, Marshall, Gildart, Singleton Goals: Smith (2), Hastings

Wigan upset the form book to stun Castleford and consolidate their push for a Super League play-off place.

Half-back Jackson Hastings scored Warriors' first try in three games as they went in 6-0 at the break.

Liam Marshall picked up a loose pass to run in Warriors' second try on the hour before Oliver Gildart's excellent finish killed the game.

Brad Singleton's late score iced the cake as Cas slipped to only a second shut-out in their Super League history.

Wigan's win - off the back of three straight defeats - keeps them fourth in the Super League table, with Tigers slipping to seventh with three rounds to go.

More to follow.

Castleford Tigers: Evalds, Turner, Shenton (capt), Mata'Utia, Olpherts, O'Brien, Richardson, Massey, Holmes, Sene-Lefeo, Watts, Milner, Millington.

Interchanges: Griffin, Foster, Eden, Matagi.

Wigan Warriors: Hardaker, Marshall, Gildart, Bibby, Halsall, Hastings, Smith, Smithies, Farrell, Bateman, Singleton, Shorrocks, Partington.

Interchanges: Bullock, Byrne, O'Neill, Pearce-Paul.