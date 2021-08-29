Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ken Sio's four-try haul takes his Super League tally to 14 tries this season

Betfred Super League Salford (12) 42 Tries: Sio 4, Atkin, Livett, Burgess Goals: Inu 7 Hull FC (8) 14 Tries: Sao, Houghton Goals: Sneyd 3

Ken Sio scored four tries as Salford Red Devils severely dented Hull FC's play-off hopes in Super League.

Ligi Sao put Hull ahead but Sio crossed twice to help give the hosts a 12-8 half-time lead at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Danny Houghton's score edged the Black and Whites back in front, but the Red Devils dominated the final quarter.

Chris Atkin, Harvey Livett and Joe Burgess all crossed before winger Sio completed his hat-trick and then bagged a fourth score late on.

Salford had lost their previous two games, to struggling Leigh Centurions and league leaders Catalans Dragons, but are now assured of a place in the top flight next season.

Hull, who began the day in eighth place, started purposefully as Sao cut through the Salford defence inside the opening four minutes, but the Airlie Birds let their opponents back into the game.

Sio's first in the corner levelled the scores and then, after a Marc Sneyd penalty inched Hull two points ahead, the Australian ran onto and gathered his own grubber kick to give the Red Devils a half-time advantage.

Richard Marshall's side found themselves behind again when Sneyd's kick through rebounded off a post and Houghton pounced on the loose ball.

But the Red Devils crossed five times in the final 23 minutes - with Krisnan Inu flawless from the kicking tee - to wrestle control of the game and consign Hull to a sixth defeat in seven outings.

Salford Red Devils: Escare, Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Burgess, Lolohea, Hingano, Ormondroyd, Atkin, Johnson, Livett, Robson, Burke (capt).

Interchanges: Luckley, Roberts, Lannon, Addy.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Scott, Wynne, Faraimo, McNamara, Sneyd (capt), Satae, Houghton, Sao, Savelio, Ma'u, Lane.

Interchanges: Bowden, Fash, Fonua, Johnstone.