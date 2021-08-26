Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Welsby made his influence felt for St Helens yet again as he scored two tries and set up Joe Batchelor's late score for the hosts

Betfred Super League St Helens (12) 42 Tries: Grace, Welsby 2, Mata'utia, Coote, Batchelor, Dodd Goals: Coote 7 Leigh (6) 12 Tries: Gee, Sidlow Goals: Brierley

St Helens survived a valiant performance from bottom side Leigh Centurions to seal victory in Super League.

Regan Grace got Saints off the mark before Matty Gee cut the hosts' lead but Jack Welsby responded soon after.

Welsby added another try after the break, Adam Sidlow's try kept the visitors in it, but Sione Mata'utia added points on the board for Saints.

Lachlan Coote, Joe Batchelor and Lewis Dodd all crossed over to round off victory for St Helens late on.

Leigh came into the match off the back of a morale-boosting first win of the season after overcoming Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

The Centurions, who have lacked form through the season, now move ever closer to relegation back to the Championship following their 17th defeat of the campaign.

It was a difficult start for the visitors, however, as the talismanic Grace crossed over to get Saints going.

In the second half, there was bad news for St Helens as Jonny Lomax limped off but Welsby shone yet again for the hosts as he set up Batchelor's late score.

Despite the scoreline, it was at times a spirited performance from Leigh, who stand on the verge of an immediate return to the second tier.

St Helens: Coote, Naiqama, Simm, Welsby, Grace, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Smith, Lees, Mata'utia, Batchelor, Knowles.

Interchanges: Roby, Amor, Paasi, Wingfield.

Leigh: Brand, Elliot, Sa'u, Stone, Russell, Mellor, Brierley, Bell, Gee, Hellewell, Sidlow, Hood, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Thompson, Mullen, Butler, Ashworth.

Referee: T. Grant