Super League: Huddersfield 6-26 Warrington - Jake Mamo double helps to win
|Betfred Super League
|Huddersfield (0) 6
|Tries: Wardle Goals: Russell
|Warrington (14) 26
|Tries: Mamo 2, Cooper, King Goals: Ratchford 5
Warrington Wolves scored two tries in each half as they proved too strong for at Huddersfield.
The visitors led 14-0 at the break thanks to two Jake Mamo tries, both converted by Stefan Ratchford, who added a penalty.
Mike Cooper added a third try before Jake Wardle's try got the hosts on the scoresheet, converted by Olly Russell.
But Toby King's converted try completed the scoring as Warrington restored their 20-point advantage.
Huddersfield: Golding; McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, Cudjoe; Pryce, Cogger; Greenwood, Peats, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates.
Interchanges: Russell, Peteru, Wood, English.
Warrington: Ratchford; Thewlis, King, Mamo, Lineham; Widdop, Williams; Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin.
Interchanges: Ashton, Davis, Mulhern, Akauola.
Referee: James Child (RFL)