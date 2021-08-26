Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Mamo's two tries took him top of the Super League try scorers' chart

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (0) 6 Tries: Wardle Goals: Russell Warrington (14) 26 Tries: Mamo 2, Cooper, King Goals: Ratchford 5

Warrington Wolves scored two tries in each half as they proved too strong for at Huddersfield.

The visitors led 14-0 at the break thanks to two Jake Mamo tries, both converted by Stefan Ratchford, who added a penalty.

Mike Cooper added a third try before Jake Wardle's try got the hosts on the scoresheet, converted by Olly Russell.

But Toby King's converted try completed the scoring as Warrington restored their 20-point advantage.

Huddersfield: Golding; McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Leutele, Cudjoe; Pryce, Cogger; Greenwood, Peats, Trout, Jones, McQueen, Yates.

Interchanges: Russell, Peteru, Wood, English.

Warrington: Ratchford; Thewlis, King, Mamo, Lineham; Widdop, Williams; Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Philbin.

Interchanges: Ashton, Davis, Mulhern, Akauola.

Referee: James Child (RFL)