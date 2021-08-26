Super League: Table-topping Catalans Dragons cement lead with 42-14 win at Salford
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Salford (6) 14
|Tries: Livett, Sarginson, Escare Goals: Inu
|Catalans Dragons (22) 42
|Tries: Jullien 2, Goudemand, Kasiano, Davies, Chan, Langi Goals: Maloney 7
Catalans Dragons moved a step closer to a first Super League Leaders' Shield with a comfortable victory at Salford.
Catalans forged a 16-0 lead with three tries from props, two for Benjamin Jullien, one for Mickael Goudemand, only for Salford to score just before the break through Harvey Livett.
But there was time for Sam Kasiano's try to restore the 16-point cushion.
And Dragons added three more after the break from Tom Davies, Joe Chan and Samisoni Langi.
James Maloney kicked seven goals to complete their 17th win in 19 games, while Salford replied with late tries from Dan Sarginson and Morgan Escare.
But the hosts were left to rue the try Escare had chalked off for obstruction just after the break against his old club when they could have got back to within four points and Salford were down to 12 men after a yellow card for Michael McIlorum.
More to follow.
Salford: Escare; Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Williams; Lolohea, Atkin; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Johnson, Livett, Lannon, Burke.
Interchanges: Luckley, Roberts, Robson, Addy.
Catalans Dragons: S Tomkins; Davies, Laguerre, Langi, Yaha; Drinkwater, Maloney; Goudemand, McMeeken, Jullien, Dezaria, McIlorum, Bousquet.
Interchanges: Mourgue, Cozza, Chan, Kasiano.
Sin-bin: McIlorum
Referee: Liam Moore.