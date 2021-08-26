Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Benjamin Jullien's two first-half tries set Dragons on the way to their 17th win in 19 Super League games this season

Betfred Super League Salford (6) 14 Tries: Livett, Sarginson, Escare Goals: Inu Catalans Dragons (22) 42 Tries: Jullien 2, Goudemand, Kasiano, Davies, Chan, Langi Goals: Maloney 7

Catalans Dragons moved a step closer to a first Super League Leaders' Shield with a comfortable victory at Salford.

Catalans forged a 16-0 lead with three tries from props, two for Benjamin Jullien then one for Mickael Goudemand, only for Salford to score just before the break through Harvey Livett.

But there was time for Sam Kasiano's try to restore the 16-point cushion.

And Dragons added three more after the break from Tom Davies, Joe Chan and Samisoni Langi in the dying seconds.

James Maloney kicked seven goals to complete their 17th win in 19 games, while Salford replied with second-half tries from Dan Sarginson and Morgan Escare.

But the hosts were left to rue the try Escare had chalked off for obstruction just after the break against his old club when Salford were down to 12 men after a yellow card for Michael McIlorum.

Dragons' first win at the AJ Bell Stadium since 2016 was sparked by Jullien's double, the first in the 10th minute when he took a well-timed pass from Maloney. He then got his second 14 minutes before half-time, picking up a loose Salford pass to race in from 40 metres.

Goudemand scored from close range by the posts before Danny Addy and Tui Lolohea combined well to send Livett over in the corner.

But Dragons forward Sam Kasiano hit a short ball at tremendous pace to thunder over to make it 22-6 at the break.

After Sarginson had won the race to ground the ball for the hosts' second try, McIlorum's high tackle on Ryan Lannon earned Salford a 10-minute man advantage.

But it was Catalans who instead extended their lead with a Maloney penalty, then winger Tom Davies scored their fifth try in the 57th minute.

Maloney converted brilliantly from the touchline before Sam Tomkins set up try number six for Chan.

Salford claimed their third try through former Catalans full-back Escare, although Kristian Inu failed with the conversion, before Langi's close-range try wrapped it up, with Maloney adding the extra two points.

Salford: Escare; Sio, Inu, Sarginson, Williams; Lolohea, Atkin; Ormondroyd, Ackers, Johnson, Livett, Lannon, Burke.

Interchanges: Luckley, Roberts, Robson, Addy.

Catalans Dragons: S Tomkins; Davies, Laguerre, Langi, Yaha; Drinkwater, Maloney; Goudemand, McMeeken, Jullien, Dezaria, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Cozza, Chan, Kasiano.

Sin-bin: McIlorum (46)

Referee: Liam Moore.