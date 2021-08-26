Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia defeated England in Brisbane to win the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup bosses have announced new dates for the postponed 2021 tournament.

The five-week competition will now take place between Saturday, 15 October and Sunday, 19 November 2022, in between the Commonwealth Games and the Fifa Football World Cup.

All 61 games will be shown on BBC channels.

This year's planned event was postponed following team withdrawals due to Covid-19 concerns.

Jon Dutton, Rugby League World Cup 2021 chief executive, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022."

The opening match and the men's and women's double-header finals will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle and Old Trafford in Manchester as was originally planned for this year's event.

Tournament bosses are still in talks with host towns, cities and venues and hope to release a full match schedule by the end of this year.