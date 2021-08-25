Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

A try apiece for Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler were enough for Leeds at the DW stadium

Betfred Super League Wigan Warriors (0) 0 Leeds Rhinos (6) 14 Tries: Dwyer, Myler Goals: Martin 3

Out-of-sorts Wigan failed to score a try for second successive match as they fell to a home defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Brad Dwyer scored the first points of the game in the 36th minute when he touched down for the visitors under the posts following a quiet first half.

Richie Myler extended the Rhinos' lead before Rhyse Martin kicked a penalty.

Wigan scarcely threatened the Leeds try line and their misery was compounded when Jake Bibby's late effort was ruled out by the video referee.

This was the first time that the Warriors, who fell to a 26-2 home defeat by rivals St Helens last week, had failed to register a single point in a home game in Super League history.

A third straight win for Richard Agar's men moved them back into the play-off spots in fifth in the Super League table.

The Rhinos played most of the final 20 minutes of the first half with 12 men after Zane Tetevano was sin-binned and Luke Briscoe was then shown a yellow card just before Tetevano came back on to the field.

Wigan could not make the most of their numerical advantage though and Leeds finally scored the first points of the half when Dwyer dived on to Kruise Leeming's grubber kick just before the break.

Martin broke through and fed Myler to score their second try and put them in total control.

The hosts finally got down to the Leeds line a couple of times towards the end but a handling errors let them down before Bibby was rightly adjudged to have been held up over the line.

Victory for Leeds was their first at the DW Stadium for eight years.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Marshall, Gildart, Hardaker, Bibby, Hastings, Smith, Singleton, Shorrocks, Partington, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Byrne, Havard, Pearce-Paul.

Leeds Rhinos: Myler, Handley, T. Briscoe, Newman, L. Briscoe, Lui, Leeming, Thompson, Dwyer, Prior, Gannon, Martin, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Vuniyayawa, Donaldson, Holroyd, Smith.

Referee: R. Hicks.