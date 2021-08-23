Joe Batchelor, whose brother James is at Wakefield, has become a key figure in the St Helens side in 2021

Back-rower Joe Batchelor has signed a two-year contract extension with Super League title holders St Helens.

The 26-year-old has become a regular in Kristian Woolf's side in 2021, with 16 appearances including July's Challenge Cup final win over Castleford.

Batchelor, who signed from York for the 2019 season, has since scored two tries in 24 matches for the Saints.

He is an integral member of the team who is well respected," said boss Kristian Woolf.

"Joe has earned that respect of the group through his willingness to work hard and compete every week.

"What I like about what he has done is that he didn't start the year in our side, but through hard work and persistence he has taken his opportunity and is now an important player in our team."

Batchelor added: "It has been tough to break into the team and I knew that would be the case with the world class players we have here at the club.

"But I am delighted that I have been able to get into the team, prove my worth and I have been rewarded with a new deal."