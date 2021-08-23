Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

John Bateman and James Bentley were both involved in spats throughout a niggly, feisty Super League derby

Wigan's Willie Isa has been suspended for four games after two incidents in Friday's derby loss to St Helens, with team-mate John Bateman and Saints' James Bentley receiving one-game bans.

Isa was banned for three games on a Grade C striking penalty notice and one game for a strike with a forearm, for Grade A other contrary behaviour.

Bateman's suspension was for dissent to referee Chris Kendall.

Bentley received his ban for kicking out at an opponent at the ruck.

Wigan and St Helens could both appeal, as Warriors coach Adrian Lam confirmed is being considered.

"It's not ideal that we've got two players in this position this week," he said. "These little indiscretions keep popping up and it's not good enough.

"I'm trying to promote the fact that we need to be disciplined. We need to keep our heads and coolness.

"There was a lot of emotion last weekend and that has to be taken into consideration when making these decisions.

"We'll have a look at that in depth and see if there's a case for us to challenge."