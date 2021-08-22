Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Seguier has made 12 Super League appearances for Catalans Dragons this season

Catalans Dragons prop Paul Seguier has signed a new one-year contract with the current Super League leaders.

The 23-year-old France international will now remain with the Perpignan club until the end of 2022.

Having joined their academy in 2015, Seguier has made 27 appearances for the Dragons since making his debut in 2016.

"I would like to thank [chairman] Bernard Guasch and [head coach] Steve McNamara for trusting me with this new one-year contract," he said.

McNamara said: "He is a great kid who has really improved on the field whilst becoming professional off the field also."