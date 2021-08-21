Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Greg Eden scored twice to keep Castleford in the game

Betfred Super League Castleford (23) Tries: Eden 2, Holmes, Olpherts, Goals: Richardson 3 Drop-goals: Richardson Wakefield (18) Tries: Arona, Johnstone, Kershaw Goals: Lino 3

Castleford Tigers made it three wins on the spin with an absorbing derby victory over Wakefield Trinity in Super League's 'Rivals Round'.

The Tigers set the platform for victory in the opening 40, with Greg Eden, Oli Holmes and Derrell Olpherts tries and seven points from Danny Richardson.

Eden stretched the lead to 23-6 but Wakefield fought back.

Tom Johnstone and Lee Kershaw scored to add to Tinirau Arona's first-half score and take the game to a tense finish.

Wins against Leeds and St Helens have reignited the Tigers' push for the top six after the recent challenges of defeats, postponements and issues around Covid, and they kept up their momentum with a rip-roaring start.

Richardson and Gareth O'Brien were the guiding lights at half-back while Niall Evalds and Paul McShane were also influential in the spine.

Evalds supplied a couple of perfect passes to put Eden and Olpherts away, popping up either side of the ruck to great impact.

The home side also showed some guts and character when Wakefield, under Willie Poching's guidance for only the second time after Chris Chester's exit, fought back late on and laid siege.

They did not buckle and the relief at the end was tangible as Cas kept up their bid to send Warrington-bound boss Daryl Powell out on a high.

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Mata'utia, Turner, Eden; O'Brien, Richardson; Griffin, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Sene-Lefao, Massey

Interchanges: Watts, Blair, Hepi, Matagi

Wakefield: Jowitt; Kershaw, Arundel, Senior, Johnstone; Miller, Lino; Fifita, Walker, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Tanginoa

Interchanges: Kay, Battye, Batchelor, Green