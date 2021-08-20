The planned statue will show Kevin Sinfield (right) embracing Rob Burrow at his fundraising match in January 2020

Leeds Rhinos plan to erect a statue of "two of the club's greatest ever servants" - Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield - at Emerald Headingley.

The pair won seven Super League titles and two Challenge Cup crowns together at the club between 2004 and 2015.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, with former Rhinos captain Sinfield raising £2.2m to help fund research into the condition.

Leeds have appealed to fans to help raise £100,000 to fund the statue.

The statue would sit in the corner of the stadium, looking down onto the pitch, and would join the statue of John Holmes - Leeds record appearance maker, World Cup winner and star of 19 finals for the club - which was erected earlier this summer.

Preliminary models of the potential new statue have been made, though no commission has yet been placed.

"I think Rob and Kevin perfectly encapsulate everything we hold special about the sport of rugby league and their records on the field alone would merit a statue here at Emerald Headingley," said Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington.

"However, they have both transcended not just rugby league but sport to become national figures because of Rob's battle with MND and Kevin's unstinting support of his friend."

Burrow still inspires - Jones-Buchanan

Earlier on Friday Rhinos assistant coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan said Burrow's story both as a Leeds player and since his diagnosis continues to inspire a new generation of players.

Burrow was present on Thursday to see a youthful Rhinos beat Huddersfield.

"It's just great to have him around," Jones-Buchanan said.

"It's been a tough time with Covid, injuries and suspensions this season. Those young players are going through the mill - it has been a baptism of fire.

"But, they've got lots of moments and pictures of inspiration that show them what real resilience, determination and fortitude looks like. Rob is at the centre of that.

"What's really important now is we've got a new generation of players, its great for them to see Rob, to experience and be around that culture we created during that time - we went on an amazing journey."

Bonds bound together by Burrow

Rob Burrow and a host of his former team-mates assembled for his testimonial 18 months ago

Burrow, who won eight Super League titles as well as international recognition for both England and Great Britain, was a hugely popular and successful part of what is known as the 'golden generation' at Leeds.

Between 2002 and 2017, a core bunch of largely Leeds-born academy talents made the grade together and created a Super League dynasty.

Sinfield, Danny McGuire, Burrow, Ryan Bailey, Jones-Buchanan, plus others such as Matt Diskin and Chev Walker, were right at the heart of it while Leeds-supporting prop Jamie Peacock and Keith Senior were added to the mix.

Burrow and McGuire finally departed together in 2017, as Sinfield, Peacock and Kylie Leuluai had two years previously, the pair delivering the Super League title against Castleford at Old Trafford as a parting gift.

The friendships forged during those years remain strong, with Burrow always a focal point, as was shown by his testimonial which brought a large number of that team out of retirement for one last game.

"Rob was right at the centre of that group," Jones-Buchanan told BBC Breakfast.

"He's got his Ricky Gervais nuances and his comedic character that he is and when you speak to Rob, even though you can't have those conversations any more, it still shines through.

"His humour is at the forefront of who he is, it's there in his book, and when he gets chance to type out what he wants to say it still shines through in his text messages."

Following in the footsteps of John Holmes

Speaking before plans for a statue of Burrow were announced, Jones-Buchanan said he was worthy of such a memorial given his meaning to the people of the city.

"He's an icon, the word 'legend' gets bandied about far too often but he's iconic," he added. "We saw a statue of John Holmes and I'm sure one day there will be one of Rob.

"As small as Rob may be, the impact he's had on people's lives is massive, as big as anybody who has represented that club.

"It was an absolute honour to have played with him, a privilege to be a great friend of his."