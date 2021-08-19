Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Third-placed Warrington's match against leaders Catalans was meant to be one of two Thursday night Super League matches

Thursday's Super League match between Warrington and Catalans has been postponed due to four of the Dragons' "essential staff" catching coronavirus.

The news came seven hours before the scheduled kick-off as three cases were discovered shortly before the French side were expected to fly to England.

It is not known if any players have tested positive, with "consideration" to be given to rearranging the game.

The 2021 Super League table is to be decided on a win-percentage format.

Hosts Warrington say match tickets will remain valid for the fixture if it is rearranged, or they can be transferred to their next home game against St Helens.