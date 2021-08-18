Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Amir Bourouh has spent this season on loan from Wigan at Championship side Halifax

Salford Red Devils have made their third signing for 2022 by bringing in young hooker Amir Bourouh from Super League neighbours Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

He follows the signings of two half-backs, Tongan Ata Hingano, who is expected to take up his option to remain with the club next season, and Brodie Croft, from Brisbane Broncos.

Bourouh, who has played seven times for Wigan, has been on loan at Halifax.

Salford head coach Richard Marshall said: "Amir is a promising young hooker who I've been monitoring for a while. He's shone during his loan spell at Halifax. After speaking with my connections there, they were very impressed and couldn't speak highly enough of his qualities.

"There was quite a bit of interest in Amir and we are certainly pleased he has chosen us to continue his development."

Bourouh said: "After speaking with Richard Marshall and Ian Blease and seeing their ambition for the future, my decision was easily made. I want to challenge myself in Super League."

Salford, Grand Final runners-up in 2019, currently sit 10th in Super League, having won five of their 26 games this season.