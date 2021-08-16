Adam Milner was in the side beaten by St Helens in last month's Challenge Cup final

Castleford hooker Adam Milner has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old England international has made more than 250 appearances for the Tigers since making his Super League debut in 2010.

He also played in last month's Challenge Cup final, when Cas lost to St Helens, and the 2017 Grand Final.

"To remain a one-club man, which is something I pride myself on, is a proud moment, I am excited for what is to come," Milner said.

He praised head coach Daryl Powell, who will leave Castleford at the end of the current campaign, for taking his game "to the next level".

And Powell said: "Adam has been a great servant to the club and in my time at Cas, he has grown to be an international player, and he would want to do more of that. Hopefully, he can continue to grow.

"Anyone who makes it to a testimonial at a club has done an awesome job, and he is a quality player but also a great bloke. I'm really pleased for both him and the club that he'll be staying longer."

Castleford are currently eighth in Super League and next in action at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

"The fans have been absolutely awesome; they've always supported me and to hear them in the Wheldon Road End when they really get behind the boys is spinetingling," added Milner.

"They've been sadly missed in the lockdown, and we can't wait to get them back roaring."