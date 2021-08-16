Jake Connor was a Challenge Cup winner in his first season with Hull in 2017

England international utility back Jake Connor has signed a two-year contract extension with Hull FC.

The 25-year-old, who has mostly featured at full-back under Airlie Birds coach Brett Hodgson, has 33 tries in 114 games since joining in 2017.

Halifax-born Connor, who started out with Huddersfield, has also played for Great Britain and Combined All-Stars in representative rugby league fixtures.

"It was an absolute no-brainer for me," Connor told the club website. external-link

"It was an easy decision to sign. It never got to a stage where I wanted to look elsewhere, I always wanted to stay here and didn't really speak to anyone else. I've been here for five seasons now and wanted to extend that longer.

"The ultimate aim for me is to win silverware. I think, under Brett, we've played some really good rugby this year and we've got the squad to kick on and improve."

Although currently ruled out with a knee injury, Connor's versatility in playing the halves, centre or full-back, plus the ability to conjure up off-the-cuff plays, have marked him out as a 'maverick' talent of which Hodgson is a big fan.

"Jake is an extremely talented player who is absolutely pivotal to any success we have as a team," the Black and Whites coach said.

"He has worked extremely hard at improving areas of his game too this season, which is really pleasing to see.

"He has that skill that very few players possess. And his talent means that opposition players have to worry about him, which in turn creates space for his team-mates. He is continually improving, and we're excited to see him back on the field and continue that."