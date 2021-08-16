James Maloney (left) holds the State of Origin shield with Mitchell Pearce after New South Wales' 2019 win

Former Australia international James Maloney will retire at the end of this season with Catalans Dragons and return to his native country.

The 35-year-old has been an influential figure for the Dragons, helping them to the 2020 play-offs and to the top of Super League currently in 2021.

Maloney has won the 2017 World Cup, two National Rugby League (NRL) titles and two State of Origin series.

"I've had a lot of fun," the veteran half-back told the Catalans website. external-link

"[I've] been very fortunate to have a long career that has given me and my family so many opportunities.

"I'm very grateful to the Dragons for the opportunity to come and play over here and for how they have looked after me and the family in difficult circumstances with everything going on in the world, and I hope that I can repay that by finishing this season lifting the trophy."