Matty Storton made his Hull KR Super League debut against Wakefield Trinity in January 2020

Hull Kingston Rovers forward Matty Storton has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins in 2020 from Bradford Bulls after graduating through their academy.

Storton, who can play in the second row or as a prop, will stay with the club until 2024.

"I'm over the moon, it was a no-brainer really when I got approached by the club to sign the extension - I snapped their hand off," he told the club site. external-link

"All the coaching staff believe in me. It was an easy decision. I'm really happy about the transition to playing prop.

"I want to push on to that starting spot and hopefully over the next few years become a regular in that starting 13."

Storton has featured in all but two of Rovers' matches in 2021.