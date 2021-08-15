Sam Kasiano: Catalans Dragons prop signs new 12-month deal with Super League leaders
Catalans Dragons prop Sam Kasiano has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further year.
The 31-year-old made his Catalans debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 55 appearances for the league leaders including 15 so far this season.
"Me and my family are very happy to be a part of the Dragons family for another year," he told the club's official website.
"Now I can focus on the rest of this season."