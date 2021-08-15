Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield's win against Warrington was just their fifth victory from 18 games so far in 2021

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 28 Tries: Johnstone, Fifita, Lino, Kershaw Goals: Lino 6 Warrington (0) 22 Tries: Williams, Austin, Malmo, Charnley Goals: Ratchford 3

Wakefield Trinity held on to seal a first Super League win after the departure of coach Chris Chester as they beat Warrington Wolves.

The hosts took the lead courtesy of the talismanic winger Tom Johnstone while David Fifita went over soon after.

Mason Lino touched down for Wakefield to give them a 12-0 lead at the break, while his kicking sent them 20-0 ahead.

George Williams, Blake Austin, Jake Malmo and Josh Charnley tries set up a tense finale, but the hosts held on.

Prior to Sunday's fixture, Wakefield parted company with head coach Chester after five years at the helm, with Willie Poching taking over on a temporary basis.

Coming into the game, Trinity lacked form and had registered just four wins from 17 games in 2021 ahead of Chester's departure.

But they hit the ground running after Johnstone went over and looked comfortable for much of the match.

Fifita, whose twin brother Andrew was rushed to hospital external-link in Australia earlier on Sunday after suffering a blow to the throat in Cronulla Sharks' 16-14 NRL loss to the Newcastle Knights, got on the scoresheet in a dominant first half.

Despite Lee Kershaw's second-half score giving them some breathing room, Warrington kept pressing and came within four points after Charnley's late try.

But Lino's penalty helped Trinity to a vital victory as they successfully weathered a late storm from the visitors.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Kershaw, Senior, Arundel, Johnstone, Miller, Lino, Westerman, Ashurst, Pitts, Tanginoa, Walker, Arona.

Interchanges: Fifita, Battye, Kay, Aydin.

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, Mamo, Wrench, Charnley, Williams, Widdop, Hill, Walker, Cooper, Currie, King, Davis.

Interchanges: Austin, Ashton, Akauola, Burgess.