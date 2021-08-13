Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Winger Tom Briscoe touched down twice for Leeds Rhinos in a comfortable win

Betfred Super League Leigh 10 (6) Tries: Gee 2 Goals: Mullen Leeds 46 (10) Tries: Tetevano, T Briscoe 2, Smith, Lui, Dwyer, Handley, Leeming Goals: Martin 7

Leeds Rhinos got their Super League play-off hopes back on track with a demolition of Leigh Centurions.

From the moment Zane Tetevano went over, the result was never in doubt.

Tom Briscoe crossed twice and Cameron Smith, Rob Lui, Brad Dwyer, Ash Handley and Kruise Leeming all scored one try each as the Rhinos sailed ahead.

Matty Gee touched down for Leigh's two scores, but it was too little too late with the Centurions now losing all 16 of their Super League games this term.

After losses to Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers in their last two games, the Rhinos had no margin for error at the Leigh Sports Village.

They put in the hard yards in the first 40 minutes before cutting loose in the second period, with four tries in the last 11 minutes emphasising the huge gulf in quality.

Those extra scores could be vital at the end of the season as the Rhinos moved above Hull FC into sixth place and the final play-off spot.

The two sides have an identical win percentage, but Leeds have a superior points difference with six games of the regular season remaining.

However, the worry for Head Coach Richard Agar will be the injuries picked up by scrum-half Luke Gale and centre Konrad Hurrell.

Leigh remain winless and they have now shipped at least 40 points in half of their games this season.

Leigh Centurions interim head coach Kurt Haggerty told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I thought up until 60 minutes our efforts as a team were fantastic. We run out of bodies, steam and energy. We were down to one sub in the last 30 minutes.

"We were competing, staying in the cycle with Leeds and if we'd kept some bodies it would have been a different scoreline for sure.

"The fans tonight appreciated the effort that went in. We were playing a very good Super League team and I think they appreciated the effort that went into the game."

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I thought we rolled them down the field really well for most of the game. I thought in the first half we were probably guilty on a couple of points in execution plays.

"I thought we showed a lot of intensity in the first half. We fell in an energy hole within the first 30 minutes.

"Luke [Gale] has a brace on. Konrad [Hurrell] had got a boot on his foot. I'm not sure what else this season can throw at us."

Leigh: Leigh: Brand, Russell, Thornley, Logan, Sa'u, Mullen, Mellor, Gerrard, Eaves, Thompson, Foster, Hellewell, Bell.

Interchanges: Flower, Ioane, Ellis, Gee.

Leeds: Myler, Handley, Hurrell, Newman, T. Briscoe, Lui, Gale, Thompson, Leeming, Tetevano, Gannon, Martin, O'Connor.

Interchanges: Dwyer, L. Briscoe, Holroyd, Smith

Referee: R. Hicks.