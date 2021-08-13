Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kane Linnett (left) and Rowan Milnes were both among the Hull KR try scorers in their win over Wigan

Betfred Super League Hull KR (16) 26 Tries: Vete, Milnes, Ryan, Linnett, Litten Goals: Crooks 3 Wigan (14) 14 Tries: Bibby, Marshall 2 Goals: Smith

Hull Kingston Rovers enjoyed one of their greatest days in Super League as they beat Wigan Warriors for the second time this season.

On the day chairman Neil Hudgell said that he had called off external-link his year-long attempt to sell the club, Rovers backed it up on the park as they completed a first double over Wigan in 37 years.

Hull KR almost let slip an early 16-0 lead to go in only 16-14 at the break.

But they broke Wigan with successive tries from Kane Linnett and Jez Litten.

Rovers made a storming start, going 16-0 up inside the first 16 minutes with tries from Albert Vete, Rowan Milnes and Ethan Ryan.

Wigan were almost level at the break thanks to tries from wingers Jake Bibby and a Liam Marshall double.

But the second-half introduction of hooker Litten seemed to spark the Robins as Linnett went over on the right before George King's break paved the way for Litten to score his first try of the season.

Hull KR: Crooks; Ryan, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Takairangi, Milnes; Vete, Parcell, King, Linnett, Johnson, Lawler.

Interchanges: Sims, Litten, Storton, Maher.

Sin-bin: Parcell (79).

Wigan: Hardaker; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Marshall; Smith, Hastings; Clubb, Powell, Havard, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Bullock, Byrne, Field, Shorrocks.

Sin-bin: Farrell (79)

Referee: Liam Moore.