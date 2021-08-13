Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins' third try in four games for Catalans Dragons closed the door on Hull

Betfred Super League Catalans (10) 31 Tries: Davies 2, Yaha, S Tomkins, Bousquet Goals: Maloney 5 Drop goal: Maloney Hull FC (14) 16 Tries: Tuimavave, Faraimo Goals: McNamara 4

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons ran in five tries in Perpignan as they eventually saw off a determined Hull FC to cement their place on top of the table with a 16th win in 18 games.

Hull led 14-10 at the break after tries from Carlos Tuimavave and Bureta Faraimo and three Ben McNamara kicks.

But, aided by James Maloney's kicking, Catalans scored three second-half tries to Tom Davies's first-half double.

Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins and Julien Bousquet all crossed for the hosts.

But it was Maloney's crucial one-pointer at 16-16 which finally opened the door.

As the Black and Whites finally wilted in the French heat, Tomkins and Bousquet both scored converted tries to allow Catalans to push out to a more flattering 31-16 final scoreline.

More to follow.

Catalans: S Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Goudemand, McMeeken, Le Cam, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Kasiano, Dezaria.

Hull: Swift; Faraimo, Walker, Tuimavave; Scott, Reynolds; McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Taylor, Brown, Bowden, Hookem.

Referee: James Child