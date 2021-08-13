Super League: Catalans Dragons strengthen top spot by beating Hull FC
|Betfred Super League
|Catalans (10) 31
|Tries: Davies 2, Yaha, S Tomkins, Bousquet Goals: Maloney 5 Drop goal: Maloney
|Hull FC (14) 16
|Tries: Tuimavave, Faraimo Goals: McNamara 4
Super League leaders Catalans Dragons ran in five tries in Perpignan as they eventually saw off a determined Hull FC to cement their place on top of the table with a 16th win in 18 games.
Hull led 14-10 at the break after tries from Carlos Tuimavave and Bureta Faraimo and three Ben McNamara kicks.
But, aided by James Maloney's kicking, Catalans scored three second-half tries to Tom Davies's first-half double.
Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins and Julien Bousquet all crossed for the hosts.
But it was Maloney's crucial one-pointer at 16-16 which finally opened the door.
As the Black and Whites finally wilted in the French heat, Tomkins and Bousquet both scored converted tries to allow Catalans to push out to a more flattering 31-16 final scoreline.
More to follow.
Catalans: S Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Goudemand, McMeeken, Le Cam, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet.
Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Kasiano, Dezaria.
Hull: Swift; Faraimo, Walker, Tuimavave; Scott, Reynolds; McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Cator.
Interchanges: Taylor, Brown, Bowden, Hookem.
Referee: James Child