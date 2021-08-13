Super League: Catalans Dragons strengthen top spot by beating Hull FC

Sam Tomkins' third try in four games for Catalans Dragons closed the door on Hull
Betfred Super League
Catalans (10) 31
Tries: Davies 2, Yaha, S Tomkins, Bousquet Goals: Maloney 5 Drop goal: Maloney
Hull FC (14) 16
Tries: Tuimavave, Faraimo Goals: McNamara 4

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons ran in five tries in Perpignan as they eventually saw off a determined Hull FC to cement their place on top of the table with a 16th win in 18 games.

Hull led 14-10 at the break after tries from Carlos Tuimavave and Bureta Faraimo and three Ben McNamara kicks.

But, aided by James Maloney's kicking, Catalans scored three second-half tries to Tom Davies's first-half double.

Fouad Yaha, Sam Tomkins and Julien Bousquet all crossed for the hosts.

But it was Maloney's crucial one-pointer at 16-16 which finally opened the door.

As the Black and Whites finally wilted in the French heat, Tomkins and Bousquet both scored converted tries to allow Catalans to push out to a more flattering 31-16 final scoreline.

More to follow.

Catalans: S Tomkins; Davies, Whare, Langi, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Goudemand, McMeeken, Le Cam, Dudson, McIlorum, Bousquet.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Chan, Kasiano, Dezaria.

Hull: Swift; Faraimo, Walker, Tuimavave; Scott, Reynolds; McNamara, Fash, Houghton, Sao, Ma'u, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Taylor, Brown, Bowden, Hookem.

Referee: James Child

