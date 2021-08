Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

As well as football, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has also hosted NFL games and is scheduled to host rugby union's Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals in 2023

The 2022 Challenge Cup final will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 May 2022 as it moves from its traditional Wembley home.

Wembley has hosted most finals since 1929, with the event briefly moving to the Principality Stadium and Twickenham during redevelopment in the 2000s.

The final will move back across north London and return to Wembley in 2023.

