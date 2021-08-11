Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Trueman scored four tries in all competitions for Castleford Tigers this season

Castleford Tigers half-back Jake Trueman will miss the rest of the 2021 Super League season as he requires surgery on a back injury.

The 22-year-old will undergo an operation next week following a "persistent issue" with the injury.

"It's gutting that I'll miss the rest of the season," he told the club's official website.

"I'm pleased it's hopefully going to get sorted. I'll work hard on my rehab and looking forward to next season."

Trueman has made seven Super League appearances for the club so far this season and also helped them reach the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Castleford are currently eighth in the Super League table having won seven of their 16 fixtures so far this season.