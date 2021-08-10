Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

London Broncos were relegated from Super League in 2019 after one season back in the top flight

London Broncos have become the first rugby league side in the UK to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

The ex-Super League club, which is now in the second tier Championship, says the charter will help recognise Muslim needs in sport and support players and fans wanting to attend games.

The club says they aim to become fully accredited to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Charter external-link in the future.

The charter aims to actively support Muslim athletes at all levels.

"By signing the pledge we are making a commitment to the Muslim community in South West London to make them welcome at all London Broncos events and to learn ways we can improve the experience for Muslim sports fans on a match day," said Broncos head of commercial James Milner.

The club hope signing the charter will add to their work in the community, which has seen them support food banks and local schools.

The Broncos have three Muslim players in their squad - Sid Adebiyi, Abbas Miski and Tuoyo Egodo.

"Having signed the pledge, the London Broncos are joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality, and recognition of the contribution Muslims make for their respective clubs and teams," said Ebadur Rahman, the co-founder and chief executive of Nujum Sports.

"Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players, and contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda.

"We are here to help them aspire to be even more inclusive, and build on the passion and love we have for our respective clubs, players, and fans."

In June, before the release of the charter, five Premier League clubs and a further 15 from the EFL pledged their support.

BBC Sport understands this has now increased to 23 in the EFL, while one team from Serie A and one from Sweden have also signed.