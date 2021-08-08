Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brodie Croft came through the Melbourne Storm system

Salford Red Devils have signed half-back Brodie Croft from National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos on a two-year deal from 2022 onwards.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 tries in 65 NRL games in total for Melbourne Storm and the Broncos, with one try in 12 matches this season.

Croft, who was once tipped as the natural successor to Cooper Cronk at the Storm, will arrive this winter.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity," Croft said.

"Rich [Salford head coach Richard Marshall] has been very thorough and bold with the ambitions going forward at the club and I cannot wait to get started.

"My partner Safina, son Haris and myself are looking forward to moving at the end of the year to begin this new journey together."

Croft, who played in the Storm's 2018 Grand Final defeat by Sydney Roosters and the World Club Challenge win over Leeds, follows in the footsteps of Jackson Hastings, Daniel Holdsworth and Michael Dobson as a playmaker swapping the NRL for Salford.

He will link up with Tonga duo Ata Hingano and Tui Lolohea among coach Marshall's halves options for 2022.

"Brodie has consistently competed at the top level in the NRL and he will add further quality in the halves for us," Marshall said. "Despite his talent, he is still quite young so he will only develop and improve.

"Having spoken to Brodie at length, he is looking forward to coming over to represent the Red Devils. He will certainly improve our squad and his attention to detail and knowledge of our team is impressive already."