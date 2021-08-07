Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ryan Hall scored late on to give Rovers victory after Leigh bravely fought back

Betfred Super League Leigh (10) 28 Tries: Sa'u 2, Mullen, Sidlow 2 Goals: Mullen 4 Hull KR (18) 34 Tries: Linnett, Minikin, Kenny-Dowall 2, Lewis, Vete, Hall Goals: Crooks 3

Hull KR were given a big scare by Leigh but did just enough to win a thriller and move up to fifth in Super League.

Rovers sandwiched first-half tries for Kane Linnett, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Mikey Lewis between Junior Sa'u and Craig Mullen scores.

Albert Vete added to their lead but was then sin-binned, as was George Lawler, and Leigh capitalised with tries from Adam Sidlow and Sa'u to go in front.

But Kenny-Dowall pulled Rovers level and Ryan Hall slid in to win it 34-28.

Hall's telling score came after a flowing, off-the-cuff move which exhibited all that is good about Rovers.

Even then, they were close to throwing it away but Liam Hood was in front of the kicker when he touched down with four to go.

Kurt Haggerty's Leigh have yet to win in Super League but they deserve huge credit for their display against the dangerous Rovers, who they had wobbling in the second half.

Sidlow charged about aggressively up front, Sa'u carried with intent and Joe Mellor nudged them about smartly, while loan arrival Josh Eaves' distribution from the play-the-ball kept the pace up.

Mellor was just a loose gather away from a remarkable try after Jack Logan hacked his punt downfield into the Rovers in-goal.

Tony Smith's Rovers were mesmerising for a spell in the opening 40, offloading devastatingly to open up space and acutely picking Leigh behind the quick rucks.

They racked up their tries smartly, with Matt Parcell buzzing, but indiscipline let the home side back into the game before Kenny-Dowall's score revived the visitors.

Lewis' departure will be a concern, with Jordan Abdull also out, as the former York and Newcastle loan man enjoyed a game of influence in the halves before a head knock forced him off.

Dean Hadley also went off with a dislocated shoulder and could be a long-term absentee.

Leigh interim boss Kurt Haggerty:

"I am devastated for the players. They put a lot of effort into that game. We knew the game would go down to the wire, Hull KR are a quality team.

"We are still getting used to being in a set to set cycle. When we can get used to that we will win games.

"This is a tough one for the players. Hopefully we will keep that good feeling going against Leeds."

Hull KR boss Tony Smith:

"It'll do us good to be in a game where we come from behind. We were up against a dangerous team, as probably as strong as they have been all season.

"There was some ugly rugby league and a lack of control from both teams. It was a bit helter-skelter. It was a game which would test most teams' resolve.

"Some days we are a bit off but they players are working hard for each other. They found a way and they dug in when we were down on numbers."

Leigh: Brand; Russell, Thornley, Logan, Sa'u; Mellor, Mullen; Bell, Hellewell, Foster, Sidlow, Eaves, Gerrard.

Interchanges: Hood, Thompson, Gee, Ioane.

Hull KR: Crooks; Minikin, Takairangi, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Milnes; Sims, Hadley, Linnett, Maher, Parcell, King.

Interchanges: Vete, Litten, Lawler, Storton.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL)