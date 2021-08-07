Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rhys Williams scored at Wembley in Salford's 17-16 Challenge Cup final defeat by Leeds in October 2020

Salford Red Devils winger Rhys Williams has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The Welshman joined Salford from London Broncos ahead of the 2020 season and helped the club reach their first Challenge Cup Final in 51 years.

The 31-year-old has scored 11 tries in 38 appearances for the Red Devils.

"As long as I'm happy and I'm enjoying being around the team and working hard for them, then that's good enough for me," Williams told the club website external-link .

"I pride myself on my consistency and professionalism, and I aim to continue bringing that every week to put in a good performance come game day."

Salford head coach Richard Marshall said: "I'm delighted to have Rhys extend his stay here at Salford, as one of my main goals for 2022 and onwards is to keep the core of our squad together.

"Rhys is an established international player and is consistently good on the wing each week."