Louis Senior's diving try helped turn the game in Huddersfield's favour

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (10) 22 Tries: Senior, Wood, McGillvary 2, Ja. Wardle Goals: Pryce Wakefield (18) 18 Tries: Lyne, Hampshire, Westerman Goals: Hampshire 3

Huddersfield Giants recorded their third Super League win in a row with a second-half comeback to beat Wakefield Trinity in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Trinity went 18-0 up via Reece Lyne, Ryan Hampshire and Joe Westerman but Giants reduced their deficit to eight as Louis Senior and Sam Wood scored.

Jermaine McGillvary's double continued their revival, but Will Pryce was unable to add the goal for the lead.

However, Jake Wardle crossed to cap a remarkable turnaround for Huddersfield.

Giants outscored their visitors by five tries to three but Oliver Russell and Pryce landed just one conversion between them, which kept the hosts in arrears for the majority of the game.

Pryce, Wardle and Russell were all influential, as was Wood, as Giants exposed gaps out wide for their scores.

Wakefield had earlier roared into a three-score lead with a high-tempo start, taking advantage of an early sin-bin for Russell to score through Lyne, while Hampshire finished off a Max Jowitt break and Westerman strolled in for his score.

Tom Johnstone was denied a score by the touch judge as he headed for the corner but, once the momentum swung, Chris Chester's side were unable to halt the slide.

Huddersfield remain ninth after the victory, with Wakefield 11th, above only winless bottom side Leigh Centurions.

Huddersfield: Ashall-Bott; McGillvary, Cudjoe, Wardle, Senior; Russell, Pryce; Wilson, Peats, Yates, McQueen, Jones, Trout

Interchanges: Wood, Hewitt, Peteru, Greenwood

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Lyne, Arundel, Johnstone; Miller, Hampshire; Green, Kay, Fifita, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Westerman

Interchanges: Arona, Battye, Batchelor, Wood