Leigh Centurions have signed Catalans Dragons second row Joel Tomkins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

The 34-year-old dual-code international has made seven appearances for the Super League leaders this year.

"The signing of Joel is a statement of intent. He's a proven winner and is still playing at the highest level in Super League," interim head coach Kurt Haggerty told the club website. external-link

"Joel brings experience, a winning mentality and leadership qualities."