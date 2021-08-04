Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dom Manfredi scored one try in three games for Wigan this season

Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi has retired with immediate effect on medical advice following a further consultation about his left knee.

The 27-year-old suffered his latest injury in training and was planning to retire at the end of the season.

That has now been brought forward and he leaves the game with a record of 42 tries in 58 Super League appearances.

"I'm just disappointed it's not ended on my terms, but I know I've given everything possible," Manfredi said. external-link

"I can't thank the Wigan fans enough. I've got a close bond with them all. I have a lot of respect for them.

"They've been unbelievable supporting me down the years through everything and I just want to say thank you."

He added: "Rollercoaster is an understatement to describe my Rugby League career. It's been up and down a few times but, on the whole, I've loved every minute.

"I'd do it all again, despite what it's done to my body. It's been worth it."

Manfredi has been with Wigan since 2013 and will lead the team out ahead of Friday's match against Salford.

Executive director Kris Radlinski said Manfredi, who joined Warriors in 2013, would eventually need a knee replacement.

"Nobody can question just how much Dom has tried. It has genuinely broken our hearts watching him push his body," he said.

"Unfortunately, after receiving medical advice, there is nothing more that they can do for Dom's knee. The priority now is to get him pain free so that he can live a normal life."