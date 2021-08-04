Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Cas see young talent such as Jason Qareqare as the ideal Lightning player

Castleford Tigers have proposed a new short-form eight-a-side competition, inspired by cricket's The Hundred and Formula 1's Sprint, to replace the reserve grade from 2022.

The Tigers see 'Lightning Rugby' as a competition with stand-alone fixtures running alongside the Super League.

Super League had already stated its clubs must run a reserve side in 2022.

Rugby league does have a 'nines' concept, which has not run domestically since a Cumbria side won in 2012.

As with the return of reserves, the aim of Castleford's proposal is to provide a new outlet for clubs to develop talent, while utilising existing youth and first-grade squad personnel.

In their offering, four under-21 players must be included in the 12-man squads.

Castleford are understood to have already received positive feedback on their offer from other clubs, fans and other stakeholders.