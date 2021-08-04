Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Blake Austin has 32 tries in 62 games for Warrington since his move for the 2019 season

Leeds Rhinos will sign Great Britain international stand-off Blake Austin from Warrington Wolves on a one-year deal from the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old has made 62 appearances for the Wire since his move to Super League from Australian National Rugby League side Canberra Raiders for 2019.

Austin will also join former Raiders team-mate Aidan Sezer, who moves from Huddersfield to the Rhinos, in 2022.

"We see plenty of adaptability and versatility," boss Richard Agar said.

"Of course he has a great deal of experience both in the NRL and Super League having played nearly 200 games.

"Throughout our discussions about our vision for his role within our squad, I have been impressed with his ambition and willingness to play his part for the team and I am looking forward to seeing him in our environment."

Warrington have signed England international George Williams from the Raiders for 2021 and beyond, while Gareth Widdop, Stefan Ratchford and Riley Dean are also halves options for incoming Wolves boss Daryl Powell in 2022.