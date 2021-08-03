Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Mellor has also had spells with Wigan, Widnes and Toronto

Leigh Centurions half-back Joe Mellor has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 30-year-old, whose father Sean also played for the Centurions, has made eight appearances in Super League this season.

"It's a great club with fantastic facilities and the potential here is immense," he told the club website. external-link

"If the whole squad plays well together we have the potential to end this season with some wins."