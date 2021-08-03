Joe Mellor: Leigh Centurions half-back extends deal until end of 2022
Leigh Centurions half-back Joe Mellor has extended his contract until the end of next season.
The 30-year-old, whose father Sean also played for the Centurions, has made eight appearances in Super League this season.
"It's a great club with fantastic facilities and the potential here is immense," he told the club website.
"If the whole squad plays well together we have the potential to end this season with some wins."