George Williams joined Warrington last month after leaving Australian side Canberra Raiders

Betfred Super League Leeds (18) 26 Tries: Newman 2, Oledzki, Dwyer Goals: Martin 5 Warrington (12) 27 Tries: Cooper, Austin, Charnley, Walker Goals: Ratchford 5 Drop-goal: Williams

George Williams marked his Warrington debut with a last-minute drop-goal to give his new side a pulsating 27-26 Super League win at Leeds.

Rhinos led 18-12 at the break thanks to tries from Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and Brad Dwyer, with Mike Cooper and Blake Austin replying.

Josh Charnley went over in the corner for the Wire but Newman sprinted in.

Danny Walker levelled the scores again with a great run before England half-back Williams won it with seconds left.

Defeat meant that Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield ended his long association with the club on a losing note, with the director of rugby leaving to join the coaching staff of Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

Kevin Sinfield won seven Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups during his playing days with Leeds Rhinos

It will be an especially tough result for the Rhinos to take given that this was their second game in three days after winning at Hull FC on Thursday and they had held the lead on four occasions.

Former Wigan man Williams, who was playing his first game since May, had struggled to make much of an impact on the match but came up with the key intervention to give Steve Price's men the two points.

Newman had given the home side a deserved early lead when he ran on to Richie Myler's perfectly-timed pass but Cooper quickly levelled the scores from close in after the Rhinos had conceded a cheap penalty from the kick-off.

Prop Oledzki touched down to put the hosts back in front but the lead was short-lived again as another Leeds error gave Warrington good field position and Austin picked up a loose pass to run in unchallenged.

Dwyer got in from Luke Gale's clever inside pass on the last tackle to put Leeds ahead for the third time in the evening before the break.

There was some controversy as Charnley was adjudged to have touched down in the corner despite great defending from Dwyer, with the video referee deciding there was insufficient evidence to over-rule the on-field decision of a try.

Ratchford then landed a penalty to put Warrington in front for the first time but Rhyse Martin made it 20-20 with a kick of his own.

The impressive Newman then made the most of Warrington skipper Jack Hughes being in the sin-bin to dart through a gap and put Leeds in a great position to win.

However, Walker made the most of a tiring home defence to get in underneath the posts and Williams kicked the winning point to give Warrington what had looked to be an unlikely victory.

Leeds: Myler, Handley, Newman, Hurrell, T. Briscoe, Gale, Sutcliffe, Oledzki, Dwyer, Prior, Donaldson, Martin, Tetevano.

Interchanges: L. Briscoe, Holroyd, Vuniyayawa, Smith.

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, Mamo, King, Charnley, Austin, Williams, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Davis.

Interchanges: Mulhern, Akauola, Walker, Longstaff.

Sin-bin: Hughes (66)