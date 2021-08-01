Wigan Warriors' Brad Singleton (second left) and Leigh Centurions' Jack Ashworth (right) were sent off for this fracas

Betfred Super League Wigan (28) 50 Tries: Leuluai, Hanley 3, Farrell 2, Halsall, Shorrocks, Hastings Goals: Smith 7 Leigh (6) 6 Tries: Hood Goals: Ellis

Umyla Hanley scored a hat-trick as Wigan Warriors cruised to a Super League victory over bottom side Leigh.

Both sides played most of the game with 12 men after Wigan's Brad Singleton and Leigh's Jack Ashworth were sent off for fighting after 15 minutes.

Liam Hood's try had cancelled out Thomas Leuluai's early effort, but Hanley and Liam Farrell both scored twice as Wigan led 28-6 at the break.

Sam Halsall, Joe Shorrocks, Jackson Hastings and Hanley's third tied it up.

Hanley, the son of Wigan and Great Britain rugby league great Ellery, raced on to Harry Smith's kick through to complete his first Super League hat-trick in just his ninth game late on before Smith kicked his seventh goal of the day to bring up 50 points for the dominant hosts.

Leigh were playing their first match since 1 July after a succession of Covid-19 related postponements and have now lost all 14 of their games this season.

In-form Wigan have now won four of their past five and they made the perfect start on Sunday when Leuluai went over inside five minutes, but the visitors capitalised on a second set of six when Hood touched down.

Hanley went over for his first from Hastings' pass before Singleton and Ashworth, who had only just come on as an interchange, were shown red cards for punching.

Wigan took total control thereafter as Farrell scored from another Hastings pass and set up Hanley for his second before claiming a second of his own just before the break.

The Centurions defended manfully to keep the home side out in the opening exchanges of the second half, but Sam Halsall eventually got in for his first Super League try before Joe Shorrocks went over in the corner for a fine score.

Hastings got himself on the scoreboard when he picked up Halsall's measured grubber kick and Hanley's late third sealed the win in style.

Wigan: Hastings, Hanley, Bibby, Isa, Halsall, Smith, Leuluai, Shorrocks, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Singleton, Powell, Partington.

Interchanges: Bateman, Byrne, Clark, Bourouh.

Leigh: Elliot, Mullen, Thornley, Sa'u, Brand, Ellis, Mellor, Thompson, Gee, Hellewell, Butler, Hood, Ioane.

Interchanges: Wildie, Ashworth, Sidlow, Gerrard.